BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:35 A.M.) – The Greek media reported that a serious incident occurred between two Turkish and Egyptian frigates during the “Medusa” joint exercises between Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, France and the UAE in the Mediterranean.

The Greek news site, Infognomon, quoted sources in the Cypriot National Guard as reporting that the Egyptian frigate involved in the incident, which occurred on Saturday morning, was a type “Olver Hazard Barre”, while OPEN TV reported that the Turkish frigate named “Kamal Reis” had previously suffered a collision with a ship attached to the Greek Navy in August.

According to reports, the Turkish frigate tried to enter the training area within the Egyptian maritime domain and refused to comply with the request to leave the area.

According to OPEN TV, the Egyptian frigate in turn suddenly rushed towards the Turkish ship in an attempt to collide, but the Turkish captain “fled immediately” and his ship did not try to approach the training area again.

Neither the Egyptian nor the Turkish ministries of defense have commented on these claims.

However, if true, this would be the first major naval incident between Egypt and Turkey, since the start of the tension in the eastern Mediterranean region.

Sources: RT, Greek City Times, Infognomon