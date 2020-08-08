BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.) – The Turkish state-owned Anadolu News Agency reported on Friday that Turkish and Azerbaijani forces are continuing their joint air exercises in Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said that fighters from Turkey and Azerbaijan carried out various missions by flying day and night as part of the exercises.

They added that the fighters carried out missions such as search and rescue activities and the destruction of ground targets, noting that the fighters also carried out interception, guarding and attack missions.

Activities on ideological work were carried out in military units – VIDEOhttps://t.co/eYvrTw2AZq pic.twitter.com/Dk4aL2SSpS — Azerbaijan MOD (@wwwmodgovaz) August 7, 2020

The exercises, which started on July 29, have been held in the capital, Baku, and the cities of Nakhjuan, Kanja, Kordemir and Yulakh.

It is scheduled to continue the air exercises until August 10, while the ground exercises ended on the 5th.

The exercises include tests of the readiness of warplanes in the two countries, as well as testing the readiness of the forces to implement the orders of the military leadership, and firing from armored vehicles, cannons and mortars at virtual targets of the enemy.