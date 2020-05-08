BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Turkish military carried out a powerful airstrike on Friday using one of their armed drones in the western region of Libya.

According to reports, the Turkish drone struck a checkpoint belonging to the Libyan National Army (LNA) in the Al-Rajban area this morning.

The reports said the Turkish drone strikes resulted in the death of nine Libyan Army police officers.

This latest drone strike by the Turkish military is the deadliest air attack on the LNA forces this week.

While the Turkish military was successful in conducting this airstrike, they did lose two of their aircraft near the Al-Watiyah Airbase west of Tripoli on Friday.

The Libyan National Army managed to shoot down these Turkish aircraft before they could bomb the LNA forces at the airbase.

