BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Turkish Air Force targeted a meeting between Syrian military officers and Hezbollah personnel in the Aleppo countryside on Friday morning.
According to a Syrian Army source, the meeting was held between the Syrian Republican Guard and Hezbollah personnel inside the town of Zerbeh, which was captured by the SAA earlier this month.
The source said several Syrian officers were killed at the meeting, along with some Hezbollah personnel.
No further details were released regarding the strike.
On Thursday evening and Friday morning, the Turkish military carried out dozens of attacks against the Syrian Armed Forces, targeting their positions from western Aleppo to eastern Idlib.
Advertisements
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.