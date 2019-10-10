BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The Turkish Air Force struck a prison filled with Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) detainees in northern Syria this week, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said last night.
“One of the prisons that ISIS detainees held in was struck by Turkish airstrike. Turkey is aiming to undermine all successful efforts and achievements that we gained during our fighting against #ISIS,” the SDF’s official Twitter account said.
The SDF was insinuating that the Turkish airstrike was attempting to free these Islamic State detainees so that they could wreak havoc on the Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria.
Turkey has not responded to these recent allegations from the Syrian Democratic Forces’ media team.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Turkish Armed Forces began their long-awaited military operation east of the Euphrates.
While they did not begin their actual push into northern Syria, the Turkish Armed Forces did unleash a massive barrage of artillery and air strikes on the defenses of Syrian Democratic Forces and People’s Protection Units (YPG).
The SDF said this morning that the Turkish military attack resulted in the death of at least eight people, including five civilians from towns located along the Turkish-Syrian border.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.