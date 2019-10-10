BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – The Turkish Air Force struck a prison filled with Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) detainees in northern Syria this week, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said last night.

“One of the prisons that ISIS detainees held in was struck by Turkish airstrike. Turkey is aiming to undermine all successful efforts and achievements that we gained during our fighting against #ISIS,” the SDF’s official Twitter account said.

The SDF was insinuating that the Turkish airstrike was attempting to free these Islamic State detainees so that they could wreak havoc on the Kurdish-led forces in northern Syria.

Turkey has not responded to these recent allegations from the Syrian Democratic Forces’ media team.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Turkish Armed Forces began their long-awaited military operation east of the Euphrates.

While they did not begin their actual push into northern Syria, the Turkish Armed Forces did unleash a massive barrage of artillery and air strikes on the defenses of Syrian Democratic Forces and People’s Protection Units (YPG).

The SDF said this morning that the Turkish military attack resulted in the death of at least eight people, including five civilians from towns located along the Turkish-Syrian border.

