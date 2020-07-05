BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – Over the last 24 hours, Turkish military aircraft, primarily drones, have been stalking the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in the northwestern governorates of Syria.

According to reports from the Latakia Governorate, Turkish military drones have been flying over the Syrian Army’s positions in the Aleppo, Idlib, and Hama governorates.

The reports said the Turkish drones focused on the Syrian Army’s positions along the front-lines of the Jabal Al-Zawiya region (Idlib), Al-Ghaab Plain (Hama), and western Aleppo.

These overflights by the Turkish military come just hours after they traded artillery with the Syrian Arab Army in the southern countryside of Idlib.

The Turkish and Syrian armies traded artillery over the weekend in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region; this exchange result in very few casualties, but both sides accused one another of violating the ceasefire.

In March, the Turkish Ministry of Defense accused the Syrian Army of bombing their troops in eastern Idlib, resulting in the death of dozens of soldiers.

The Turkish military responded by unleashing their largest attack against the Syrian Army during the nine-year-long war.

Over the course of 48 hours in early March, the Turkish military managed to destroy dozens of vehicles and posts belonging to the Syrian Army, while also killing several soldiers.

In response to the violence in early March, the Turkish and Russian presidents met in Sochi to hash out a contingency to decrease the hostilities in northwest Syria and begin joint patrols along the M-4 Highway.

