BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Greek media accused Ankara of violating Greek airspace 31 times with spy planes during the “Skyros 2021” Greek-French military maneuver, which began on Tuesday and ended Friday.

The Greek City Times and Protothema newspapers reported that 4 Turkish CN-235 spy planes flew 31 times over Greek airspace, while 4 French Rafale fighter planes were participating in the military exercises in the Aegean Sea.

The Greek City Times newspaper quoted the Greek armed forces as confirming that the violations occurred in the northeastern, central and southeastern parts of the Aegean Sea, and that all violations were monitored and recorded in accordance with what international law stipulates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four French Rafale fighters have been present at the Greek military base, Tanagra, since Wednesday, as they participate in the Skyros 2021 maneuvers with the Greek forces.

Turkey has not responded to the accusations of violating Greece’s sovereignty during the military exercise.

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Share this article:



























