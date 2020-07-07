BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Turkish Air Force continues to stalk the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in northwestern Syria amid increased tensions along the southern front of Idlib.
According to a field source in southern Idlib, the Turkish Air Force’s reconnaissance drones have repeatedly flown over the Syrian Army’s positions in northwestern Syria, prompting the latter to remain on high alert for any potential attack from Ankara’s allied militants.
In the past, the Turkish military drones have attacked the Syrian Army’s positions in Idlib and Aleppo; however, since the March 5th agreement Moscow Agreement, Ankara has refrained from launching any strikes against the Syrian government forces.
Last week, the Syrian Army and Turkish military were involved in a brief skirmish in southern Idlib, which caused some friction between the two foes.
Despite the presence of the Russian military police in northwestern Syria, the Turkish military continues to establish new observation posts in areas where the Syrian Army targets the jihadist forces.
This has caused some issues for the Syrian Army, especially since the jihadist forces, primarily the Hurras Al-Deen group and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), have launched a number of raids on their positions over the last two months.
