BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:25 A.M.) – The Turkish military continued their strikes on Monday against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in northwestern Syria, as their drones targeted several sites inside the Aleppo, Idlib, and Hama governorates.

According to a field source in the Hama countryside, Turkish drones harassed Syrian military convoys, defensive positions, and gathering points, inflicting heavy damage on their forces.

While the Syrian military has imposed a no-fly-zone over the Idlib and Aleppo governorates, the Turkish Armed Forces have continued to target their positions across the northwestern region of Syria.

The Syrian Army was able to shoot down at least four Turkish drones over northwestern Syria on Sunday, but not before losing two military aircraft themselves.

This air war between Turkey and Syria has opened up a new phase in the war in Syria, as both Ankara and Damascus are now in open conflict inside the northwestern region of the country.

Advertisements