BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Turkish Air Force has repeatedly violated Syrian airspace this week, as their warplanes have been spotted several times east of the Euphrates.
According to a military report, the Turkish Air Force violated Syria’s airspace on three occasions this week, the first being on Monday.
The Syrian military said the Turkish Air Force’s violations did not threaten the safety of their troops, but their jets were present inside Syria for more than two hours at a time.
Syria and Turkey have no diplomatic relations at this time; however, both rely on Russia to be their medium for communication.
Turkey maintains that their activities in Syria are meant to eliminate terrorism along their border, but Damascus has accused Ankara of land grabbing and illegal occupation.
