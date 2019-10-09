BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – The Turkish Air Force has unleashed a massive assault in northern Syria this afternoon, targeting several sites under the control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and People’s Protection Units (YPG).
According to a source in northern Syria, the Turkish airstrikes are primarily concentrated on the border town of Ras Al-‘Ayn; however, they have since spread to other towns in the northern region of Syria.
At the same time, the Turkish Army’s artillery units are pounding the Syrian Democratic Forces’ positions along the border, causing a number of explosions that have forced locals to flee the area in panic.
As of now, the Syrian Democratic Forces have not responded to the Turkish military’s attacks, but it is only a matter of time before they engage the enemy troops along the Turkish border.
On Wednesday afternoon, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the Turkish Armed Forces had begun their long-awaited offensive against the ‘terrorists’ in northern Syria.
Turkey considers both the SDF and YPG to be terrorist entities that are the Syrian offshoots of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
