BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The Turkish Air Force reportedly targeted the northeastern region of Syria last night, hitting sites under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

According to a report from the Al-Hasakah Governorate, the Turkish Air Force’s drones targeted the countryside of Al-Malikiyah, which is a city located along Syrian-Iraqi border.

Furthermore, the Hawar News Agency (ANHA), which is close to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), reported that a Turkish reconnaissance plane bombed the Al-Malikiyah countryside and confirmed casualties.

It is not clear why the Turkish Air Force conducted these strikes, as Al-Malikiyah has both Russian and U.S. present there.

The Turkish military does often launch artillery strikes against the SDF troops in northwestern Al-Hasakah; however, this is the first time this year that they have targeted Al-Malikiyah area.