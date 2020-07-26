BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – On Saturday evening, the Turkish Ministry of Defense published a video clip of its military exercises in the eastern Mediterranean region, amid heightened tensions over the Libyan crisis.
The Ministry of Defense tweeted that “Turkish fighters carried out training exercise in the eastern Mediterranean last Thursday, July 23,” without providing further details.
Hava Kuvvetleri unsurlarımız tarafından 23 Temmuz 2020 tarihinde Doğu Akdeniz’de eğitim görevi icra edilmiştir.#MSB #TSK pic.twitter.com/Eo7JOlD9ym
— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) July 25, 2020
Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Turkish presidency, Ibrahim Kalin, said earlier, that his country wants to share all natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean fairly, pointing out that Turkey will not accept letters that include a threats.
He said that “sending Egyptian forces to Libya would be a dangerous military adventure, in addition to the support that France provides to Haftar, threatens the security of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) … We are only here to protect our rights … We do not accept the language of threats or the threat of sanctions.”
However, he added that “Ankara agreed with Moscow to reach a consensus to establish a working group to stabilize a credible and sustainable ceasefire in Libya.”
It is noteworthy that the Egyptian parliament had unanimously agreed to send elements of the Egyptian armed forces on combat missions outside the country’s borders to defend Egyptian national security.
