BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:25 P.M.) – Turkish warplanes entered Syria for the fifth time this week, as they continue to patrol the eastern region of the Euphrates River Valley.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, two of their F-16 jets entered Syrian airspace and patrolled the safe zone area that was agreed upon with the U.S. military.

“As part of the Operation Inherent Resolve, two F-16s of Turkey’s Air Forces Command carried out their fifth flight over Syrian airspace, east of the Euphrates,” the ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry said the flights over the area would continue in the coming days.

Syria has condemned the Turkish regime for their airspace violations, pointing out that any agreement about Syria that does not include the government in Damascus is invalid.

