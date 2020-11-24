BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense published scenes showing their air force carrying out a raid inside Iraq on Monday.
On its Twitter page, the Turkish Ministry of Defense shared a video showing a Turkish fighter carrying out a strike on the alleged positions of the Kurdistan Workers Party inside Iraqi territory.
In its statement, the ministry said: “Four PKK terrorists who were detected by reconnaissance and surveillance vehicles in the areas of Matina and Afashin in northern Iraq were neutralized by air operations.”
Irak kuzeyi Metina ve Avaşin bölgelerinde keşif ve gözetleme vasıtalarıyla tespit edilen 4 PKK'lı terörist, düzenlenen hava harekâtlarıyla etkisiz hale getirildi.
En son terörist etkisiz hale getirilinceye kadar operasyonlara devam edilecek!#MSB #TSK pic.twitter.com/VpfGIz8TZi
— T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) November 23, 2020
The statement added, “Operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized.”
For years, Turkish forces have been carrying out intensive operations against Kurdish fighters, whom they consider “terrorists”, in both Iraq and Syria, saying that this comes in response to attacks launched or planned by elements of the Kurdistan Workers Party, which Turkey has been fighting for nearly four decades inside and outside the country.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.