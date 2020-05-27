BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday, the bombing of some areas in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.
The ministry stated on its official Twitter account that the raid targeted the sites of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), and resulted in the neutralization of five members of the group, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization.
The Ministry pointed out that the operation was carried out in cooperation with the Turkish Intelligence Service.
Iraq has repeatedly demanded that Turkey halt its military operations in the northern part of the country; however, Ankara has objected to Baghdad’s stance and vowed to continue their attacks until they eliminate these ‘terrorists’.
