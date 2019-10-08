BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Turkish Air Force on Monday reportedly bombed a weapons convoy that was destined for the Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said.

According to the reports, Turkish F-16 jets bombed the weapons convoy as it entered Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate from nearby Iraq.

At the same time, Turkish airstrikes were also reported inside the Al-Hasakah Governorate, as the latter was targeting a base belonging to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

On Monday, the U.S. abruptly began withdrawing their forces from the Turkish border following several threats from Ankara about launching a cross-border invasion of northern Syria.

