BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Turkish Air Force on Monday reportedly bombed a weapons convoy that was destined for the Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria, the Turkish Ministry of Defense said.

According to the reports, Turkish F-16 jets bombed the weapons convoy as it entered Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate from nearby Iraq.

At the same time, Turkish airstrikes were also reported inside the Al-Hasakah Governorate, as the latter was targeting a base belonging to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

On Monday, the U.S. abruptly began withdrawing their forces from the Turkish border following several threats from Ankara about launching a cross-border invasion of northern Syria.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Breaking: Syrian Air Force resumes airstrikes over northeastern Latakia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Rojava Network says this is fake-news!
https://twitter.com/RojavaNetwork/status/1181299474083258369

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-10-08 12:54