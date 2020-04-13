BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – A Turkish air defense system managed to shoot down a Russian-made chopper in the northern region of Libya on Sunday, the Libyan National Army (LNA) confirmed.

According to the LNA, their Russian-made Mi-35 helicopter was flying over the Misrata area, when their chopper was hit by air defense missiles belonging to the Government of National Accord (GNA) forces and their allies.

The LNA said all of the personnel on board the Mi-35 were killed during the incident on Sunday.

“According to the data that appeared several hours ago, the Turkish air defense system, which is allegedly the HISAN system, shot down an Mi-35 attack helicopter, on board of which there were three crew members. The helicopter was shot down near the city of Misrata,” the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported.

The Government of National Accord forces and their allies are heavily supported by Turkey, as the latter has provided the GNA with military equipment and personnel to help fend off the LNA.

