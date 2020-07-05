BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The Libyan media reported this past weekend that the Libyan National Army (LNA) had destroyed the air defense systems “installed by Turkey at the Al-Watiyah Airbase” in western Libya.

The Libyan newspaper “Al-Mursad” quoted an official source in the operations room of the LNA Air Force that airstrikes targeted Hawk radars and air defense systems and the Coral system to jam the base.

They said that “Turkish forces installed it” on Thursday in the western part of the base.

In addition, a high-ranking military source told Al-Hadath Libya: “We have been monitoring the entry and installation of the Turkish Hawk occupation air defense system with its accessories from radars over the past days.”

They continued: “Today, the Turkish Minister of Defense was informed while he was in Misrata that the Uqba Bin Nafeh base was ready for use, so the Libyan National Army decided to destroy it after entering the service, and the percentage of destruction in the system is 100%.”

The Turkish Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on these allegations from the Libyan National Army.

However, Al-Hadath Libya released a satellite photo last night that show some destruction at the Al-Watiyah Airbase.

The Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) seized the Al-Watiyah Airbase during their large-scale counter-offensive in May.

Since then, rumors have surfaced, primarily from LNA-associated media, that the base will be used by the Turkish Armed Forces in Libya.

