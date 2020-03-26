Members of the so-called Free Syrian Army near the town of Bizaah, northeast of the city of al-Bab, some 30 kilometres from the Syrian city of Aleppo, on February 4, 2017. (Photo by AFP)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Syrian militants have suffered a large number of casualties over the last 72 hours in Libya, as their forces continue to fight alongside the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

According to the latest field report from the northwestern front of Libya, the GNA and their Syrian militant allies have suffered dozens of losses in a span of three days.

The report said the Libyan National Army (LNA) has managed to advance within a few kilometers of the last GNA-held port along the Tunisian border after capturing several sites from the latter.

In addition to their advance near the Tunisian border, the LNA forces have also managed to capture several areas around the capital city, Tripoli, after launching a counter-offensive against the GNA troops.

Earlier this week, the United Nations called for a nationwide ceasefire while the country deals with a potential coronavirus outbreak; however, the hostilities have yet to stop, despite both sides agreeing to an open-ended ceasefire.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syrian military blocks US forces from accessing road in northeast Syria: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

3
Discuss

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Daeshbags-Sux Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Andrew
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Another blunder for Erdogan. And the pressure mounts on the cockroach .

Vote Up12Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-27 00:15
Member
Famed Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Coronavirus lo va llegar los mercenarios de Erdogan desde Turquía

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-27 00:15
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Much heavier losses to come.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-27 17:13