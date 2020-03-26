BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Turkish-backed Syrian militants have suffered a large number of casualties over the last 72 hours in Libya, as their forces continue to fight alongside the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

According to the latest field report from the northwestern front of Libya, the GNA and their Syrian militant allies have suffered dozens of losses in a span of three days.

The report said the Libyan National Army (LNA) has managed to advance within a few kilometers of the last GNA-held port along the Tunisian border after capturing several sites from the latter.

In addition to their advance near the Tunisian border, the LNA forces have also managed to capture several areas around the capital city, Tripoli, after launching a counter-offensive against the GNA troops.

Earlier this week, the United Nations called for a nationwide ceasefire while the country deals with a potential coronavirus outbreak; however, the hostilities have yet to stop, despite both sides agreeing to an open-ended ceasefire.

