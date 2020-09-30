BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, that his country is “ready to provide military support to Azerbaijan during its current conflict with Armenia, whenever it requests it from Ankara.”

In an interview with state-owned Anadolu Agency, Çavuşolu said, “We will stand by Azerbaijan in case it needs military support,” pointing out, “If Azerbaijan requests assistance from us, we will do everything we can, but we see that the strength of Azerbaijan is sufficient now.”

He added, “Azerbaijan has the potential to liberate its occupied lands, and we are ready to provide all that is necessary.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in statements he made on Monday that Azerbaijan is forced to solve its problems on its own, stressing the need to put an end to the crisis “that started in the region due to Armenia’s occupation of the Azerbaijani Karabakh region.”

The renewed military clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan began on September 27, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, approved the imposition of a state of war in a number of cities and regions of the republic and a curfew, while also announcing a partial mobilization, while the Armenian Cabinet declared a state of war and general mobilization in the country due to events in Karabakh.