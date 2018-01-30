Rate Article (5 / 1)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Turkish incursion into the southern countryside of Aleppo was short-lived, today, as their forces quickly returned to the Bab Al-Hawa Crossing after the powerful explosion that targeted their convoy.

According to a Syrian military report, the Turkish convoy never made it to the town of Tal Al-‘Eis in southern Aleppo, despite prior claims by both pro-government and pro-opposition media.

The Turkish convoy was quickly turned around after three soldiers were killed by the powerful explosion that hit the Atareb countryside.

There has been no word on whether or not the Turkish forces will make another attempt to travel to Tal Al-‘Eis in the coming days.