Rate Article (5 / 1)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Turkish incursion into the southern countryside of Aleppo was short-lived, today, as their forces quickly returned to the Bab Al-Hawa Crossing after the powerful explosion that targeted their convoy.

According to a Syrian military report, the Turkish convoy never made it to the town of Tal Al-‘Eis in southern Aleppo, despite prior claims by both pro-government and pro-opposition media.

The Turkish convoy was quickly turned around after three soldiers were killed by the powerful explosion that hit the Atareb countryside.

There has been no word on whether or not the Turkish forces will make another attempt to travel to Tal Al-‘Eis in the coming days.

Share this article:
  • 171
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    171
    Shares
ALSO READ  Turkey invades Afrin on same day ISIS kicks-off major offensive against Kurdish forces in east Syria
Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Discuss

2 Comments on "Turkey’s incursion into southern Aleppo is short-lived as troops return to border"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Regular
Commenter
Upvoted
Françoise LAGATHU

An other surprise! We are living in a marvellous world..!!!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
30/01/2018 22:14
Daeshbags Sux
Member
Master
Upvoted
Rookie Mentor
Commenter
Daeshbags Sux
Rate Article :
     

Turdish go home! (in Mongolia!)

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
31/01/2018 01:08