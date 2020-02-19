BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – Turkish Presiden Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he has informed his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump of his country’s plan to launch a counter-offensive against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Idlib Governorate.

According to Erdogan, Turkey’s counter-offensive against the Syrian Army is only a “matter of time”, as he pointed out he will not leave Idlib to the government or its Russian allies.

“Operation Idlib is just a matter of time. We have discussed (Idlib) with Trump. We have shared our opinions. We won’t leave Idlib to Assad regime neither those who encourages him (Russia),” Erdogan said.

Earlier this month, Erdogan warned the Syrian government that they have until the end of February to withdraw from the areas they captured in the Idlib Governorate.

The Syrian Army responded by advancing deeper into the Idlib and Aleppo governorates, while also surrounding another Turkish military observation post at Regiment 111 Base.

 

“… Can’t leave Idlib to Assad…???” It’s Syrian territory after all.
Erdogan would prefer it to remain under the control of head-chopper and human-liver eating jihadis?

