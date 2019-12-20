BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Libyan National Army’s (LNA) chief, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has no political legitimacy in Libya, warning of attempts to legitimize him at the expense of the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

This statement to reporters came after his visit to Malaysia, where Erdogan said that “Haftar is not a legitimate politician, and there are those who seek to legalize him, while Sarraj is a leader and legitimate representative,” the Anatolia News Agency quoted the Turkish President as saying.

Erdogan warned that there are attempts by parties to ignore the government of the internationally recognized winner of Al-Sarraj, explaining that Egypt, the UAE, France and Italy are involved in this matter.

The Turkish President expressed his regret for “Russia’s involvement in this matter in an undisclosed manner,.”

He said that his country could not remain silent about what he described as mercenaries from the Wagner Group, which he claimed that Russia provided in support of the Haftar-led forces.

“This is the situation, and it will not be right to be silent in the face of all this. We have done the best we can and will continue to do so,” he added.

Erdogan’s statements come a day after the internationally recognized Libyan government announced that it had ratified a security and military agreement between Ankara and Tripoli, opening the way for possible Turkish military assistance.

In Tripoli, the government is grappling with a campaign launched by the Libyan National Army.

The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced on Wednesday that a Turkish delegation will visit Russia soon to discuss regional issues.

Advertisements