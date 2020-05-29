BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country is closely following the developments of the murder case of George Floyd, who was murdered by two members of the Minneapolis police.
“I believe that the perpetrators of this inhumane act shall receive the punishment they deserve. We will be monitoring the issue,” Erdogan tweeted.
“I remember with respect George Floyd and extend my condolences to his family and loved ones,” he added.
In the past few days, mass protests have been held in response to the murder of Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
The police officer has yet to be arrested, despite the presence of video footage, which shows him pressing his knee on the neck of Floyd.
