BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – Joe Biden sparked a minor diplomatic spat with Moscow after agreeing with a journalist’s characterization of the Russian president as as “killer,” and threatening to make the Russian leader “pay a price” for Moscow’s alleged meddling in the 2020 US presidential election. Vladimir Putin brushed off the remarks, wishing Biden “good health.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke out in defense of President Putin on Friday, saying the US president’s remarks about him were “unacceptable” and that Putin gave a “splendid” response.

“Mr. Biden’s statements about Putin are not fitting of a president. Mr. Putin did what was necessary by giving a very clever, very elegant answer,” Erdogan said, speaking to journalists after Friday prayers.

Source: Sputnik

