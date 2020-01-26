BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Sunday that the Libyan National Army (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has not committed to the path of peace for the conflict in his country, not in Moscow or Berlin.

READ ALSO: Turkey sends more forces to Libya to protect Tripoli

During a press conference in Istanbul, before his departure to Algeria as part of a three-day Africa tour, which also includes Senegal and Gambia, Erdogan said, “Haftar has not committed to the path of peace, neither at the Moscow summit nor at the Berlin summit,” calling for a swift move to solve the Libyan crisis.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya, earlier, expressed regret for what it described as “flagrant violations” of the arms embargo in Libya, even after the commitments undertaken by the countries concerned in this regard during the Berlin conference.

The United Nations Mission in Libya, in a statement, called on the countries concerned on Saturday to “fulfill their obligations and respect the arms embargo in Libya imposed by Security Council Resolution 1970 of 2011 and the subsequent resolutions in full respect and unequivocally implementation.”

“Over the past ten days, many cargo planes and other flights have been seen landing in Libyan airports in the western and eastern parts of the country to provide the parties with advanced weapons and armored vehicles, advisers and fighters,” the U.N. mission said.

.

Advertisements