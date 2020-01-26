BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Sunday that the Libyan National Army (LNA) commander, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has not committed to the path of peace for the conflict in his country, not in Moscow or Berlin.
READ ALSO: Turkey sends more forces to Libya to protect Tripoli
During a press conference in Istanbul, before his departure to Algeria as part of a three-day Africa tour, which also includes Senegal and Gambia, Erdogan said, “Haftar has not committed to the path of peace, neither at the Moscow summit nor at the Berlin summit,” calling for a swift move to solve the Libyan crisis.
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya, earlier, expressed regret for what it described as “flagrant violations” of the arms embargo in Libya, even after the commitments undertaken by the countries concerned in this regard during the Berlin conference.
The United Nations Mission in Libya, in a statement, called on the countries concerned on Saturday to “fulfill their obligations and respect the arms embargo in Libya imposed by Security Council Resolution 1970 of 2011 and the subsequent resolutions in full respect and unequivocally implementation.”
“Over the past ten days, many cargo planes and other flights have been seen landing in Libyan airports in the western and eastern parts of the country to provide the parties with advanced weapons and armored vehicles, advisers and fighters,” the U.N. mission said.
.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.