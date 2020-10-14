BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denied accusations that Ankara has sent militants from Syria to Azerbaijan in order to fight the Armenian forces in the disputed Karabakh region.

During his attendance at the meeting of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary bloc at the parliament headquarters in the capital, Ankara, Erdogan stressed that Turkey does not need to send Syrian militants to Karabakh, explaining that Turkey is capable of providing all kinds of support to Azerbaijan on its own.

He continued, “The Syrians do not have a job in Karabakh, they have something to occupy in their country, and they do not go to Karabakh.”

The Turkish president accused Russia and France of supplying the Armenian side of the Karabakh conflict with large quantities of weapons.

Erdogan called on the Minsk group of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) not to delay solving the Karabakh problem and end negotiations to return the lands to Azerbaijan.

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad had previously accused the Turkish government of transporting militants from his country to Karabakh, pointing out that Ankara did the same thing in Libya.

For his part, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has also denied these claims; instead, he has accused Armenia of recruiting fighters from Syria and Lebanon to fight in Karabakh.