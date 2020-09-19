BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – Reuters quoted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying that Turkey was upset with the resignation announcement made by the President of the Libyan Government of National Accord, Fayez al-Sarraj, stressing that there is no objection to dialogue with Egypt.

On Friday, the Turkish President said that Turkey was “disturbed by reports that the Libyan President Fayez al-Sarraj wants to resign by the end of October.”

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan said, “The coup will defeat Haftar (Libyan army commander Khalifa Haftar) sooner or later.”

Erdogan added: “We have no objection to dialogue with Egypt,” adding that “holding intelligence talks with Egypt is different and possible, and there is nothing to prevent that, but its agreement with Greece saddened us.”

Source: Reuters