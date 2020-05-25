BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a message addressed to Muslims of the United States on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, affirmed that Jerusalem is a red line for the entire Islamic world.

Erdogan said, in a video message to congratulate the Muslims of the United States on Eid Al-Fitr on Sunday:

“I ask God that these blessed days be a precursor to a period of reassurance, peace and security for Muslims in America and the Islamic world and humanity as a whole.”

Erdogan continued: “I would like to confirm once again that Jerusalem is a red line for the Muslims of the world … We will not accept the granting of Palestinian lands to anyone.”

“Unfortunately, blood and tears continued to flow in many parts of the Islamic world without interruption during the holy month of Ramadan, too,” he continued.

He stressed that the coronavirus pandemic “showed that no region or country in the world has privileges or hierarchies.”

He also considered that the pandemic “paved the way for a profound question about the benefit and credibility of international institutions in facing global threats.”

“Our brothers residing in Western countries are exposed almost daily to the manifestations of anti-Islam and racism.”

He pointed out that “Turkey made efforts to meet the needs of countries that requested it to support, including the United States, during the fight against the global epidemic.”

Source: Anatolia

