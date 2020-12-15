BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Tuesday that the United States’ decision to impose sanctions on Turkey has shaken all values ​​of the alliance between Washington and Ankara.

The Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency published the statements of the Turkish Defense Minister, in which he criticized Washington’s decision to sanction Ankara over the purchase of the Russian S-400 system.

It is noteworthy to mention that the United States imposed, on Monday, sanctions on a number of individuals related to the Turkish Defense Industries Administration.

Reuters quoted a website affiliated with the U.S. Treasury Department as saying that Washington had imposed sanctions on the Turkish administration, its head, Ismail Demir, and three employees.

The site indicated that these sanctions come as a punitive step for Ankara for its purchase of a Russian air defense system.