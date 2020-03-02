The Syrian Army has allegedly lost over 2,500 troops as well as dozens of tanks and armored vehicles in numerous Turkish strikes, but this is “just the beginning,” as Turkey hasn’t yet shown its “true strength,” Erdogan warned.

“We are just beginning to show our true strength to those who see our sensitivity as [the unwillingness] to shed blood, to hurt or [make someone] suffer, or as weakness and timidity,” the Turkish president told members of his AK Party on Monday. “The human and equipment losses of the [Syrian] regime are just the beginning,” Erdogan said.

Backing up his threat, Erdogan cited heavy losses ostensibly inflicted on the advancing Syrian government troops. He said Damascus has lost 2,557 soldiers and militia members, 135 tanks as well as dozens of cannons, multiple launch rocket systems, and pickup-mounted anti-aircraft guns.

While threatening Damascus with further attacks, Erdogan made an appeal to Moscow and Tehran, which have been supporting President Bashar Assad in his fight against terrorism. “I call once again to Russia and Iran,” the Turkish leader said. “We have no problem with you. We are struggling to solve the humanitarian crisis caused by millions of people heading to our country from Syria, and to ensure the security of our lands.”

Syria has recently closed its airspace over the northwest of the country, including Idlib province, declaring any intruding aircraft an enemy target. Russia’s Reconciliation Center for Syria warned that its air defenses can no longer guarantee the safety of any Turkish aircraft under the circumstances.

ALSO READ  Syrian Army advances to outskirts of Saraqib: video

 

Source: RT

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

5
Discuss

avatar
4 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
5 Comment authors
Willy Van DammeDaeshbags-SuxF*ckoffTyler Vincent Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Tyler Vincent
Guest
Tyler Vincent
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Hes right, its just the beginning of the end of his reign of terror, and the beginning of a free Syria

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-03 03:13
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Let’s hope you’re right, thus, even if he’s obviously telling lies, do not underestimate the Turdish military : they have a pretty big and powerful army, and even if the economy is not going as well as it used to, it’s still a G20 country…
Means are needed to make the operation unsustainable and a gigantic blunder…

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-03 08:36
Member
Noble Member
Regular
Upvoted
Commenter
Alicia Keez
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Lies lies lies. To be successful in politics one must be good at lying whilst looking at you straight faced and with direct eye contact. Politicians like Erdogan, Trump, Netenyahu, Macron, Johnson and company have that part down pat and can perform it without even battering an eyelid.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-03 06:28
F*ckoff
Guest
F*ckoff
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Erdy, have a glass of milk, some baclava and chill muddah fukkah! You ain’t conquering anybody, you dig?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-03 07:48
Willy Van Damme
Guest
Willy Van Damme
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I yesterday read Turkey stole Antiochya/Hatya from Syria in 1939. indeed the beginning. Erdogan must by now see a storm coming

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-03-03 10:51