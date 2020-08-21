BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The Lebanese security apparatus is allegedly concerned over reports of Turkish arms shipments to the country, Al-Arabiya reported on Wednesday.

According to the publication, three diplomats said they are ‘hearing’ about Turkish-backed arms movements in certain parts of Lebanon.

Citing an intelligence official, the Lebanese Army recently monitored an alleged distribution of arms in the northern part of the country.

“We are pretty worried about what’s going on. The Turks are sending an incredible amount of weapons into the north,” the intelligence source said.

Meanwhile, another official said that they are maintaining contact with the U.S. about ths supply of arms that are flowing into the country.

“We are keeping an eye on it and staying in contact with the United States administration,” the diplomat said.

Turkey has yet to comment on these allegations from Al-Arabiya.