BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – ‘Abdel-Latif Darwish, a professor of economics and crisis management in Egypt, said that Egypt’s agreement with Greece on the demarcation of maritime borders represents a strong blow to the agreement between Turkish President Recep Erdogan and the Libyan Government of National Accord.

Darwish said, during a call with the Egypt’s Channel 10, that Europe and the major countries should put pressure on Turkey to stop the attempt to impose Turkish influence in the Arab region and the Mediterranean waters region.”

He commented on the signing of the maritime border demarcation agreement between Italy and Greece, saying: “Greece has achieved great success in striking Erdogan’s dreams of seizing the eastern Mediterranean gas.”

The Italian agency, “Nova”, announced on Wednesday that the Greek Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias, will visit Egypt on June 18 to resume negotiations with the Egyptian authorities on the agreement to demarcate the maritime borders between the two countries.

According to the agency, after signing an agreement to designate the exclusive economic zones between Greece and Italy, Dendias announced, in statements on Tuesday (June 9th), that he would visit Egypt to obtain a similar result.

According to the statements of the Greek Foreign Minister, the agreement reached on Tuesday between Italy and Greece to designate the economic zones “certainly angered Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” noting that Italy fully adopted an interpretation of international law as intended by Greece.

It is noteworthy that the Foreign Ministers of Italy and Greece held a press conference on Tuesday (June 8th) in Athens, after they signed an agreement to designate the economic zones between the two countries and establish an exclusive economic zone.

