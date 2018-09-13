DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:00 P.M.) – Turkey is joining efforts with Russian and Iran to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Idlib, Turkish Minister for national Defense, Hulusi Akar, said.
“Any military actions in Idlib will lead to a disaster in a region that is already experiencing difficulties. We’re cooperating with Russia and Iran to prevent a humanitarian disaster,” Anadolu Agency quoted him as saying.
The situation in jihadi-held Idlib province has been given a special attention during the latest summit held by the leaders of Iran, Russian and Turkey on September 7.
The three guarantor states have agreed – in the their final declaration – to continue cooperation until the total elimination of terrorism and the stabilization of the situation in Syria.
118
- 118Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.