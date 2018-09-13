DAMASCUS, SYRIA (6:00 P.M.) – Turkey is joining efforts with Russian and Iran to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Idlib, Turkish Minister for national Defense, Hulusi Akar, said.

“Any military actions in Idlib will lead to a disaster in a region that is already experiencing difficulties. We’re cooperating with Russia and Iran to prevent a humanitarian disaster,” Anadolu Agency quoted him as saying.

The situation in jihadi-held Idlib province has been given a special attention during the latest summit held by the leaders of Iran, Russian and Turkey on September 7.

The three guarantor states have agreed – in the their final declaration – to continue cooperation until the total elimination of terrorism and the stabilization of the situation in Syria.

Advertisements