BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that his country’s relationship with Russia is moving positively, pointing out that Ankara’s position regarding its non-recognition of Russian sovereignty over the Crimean Peninsula has not changed.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Cavusoglu said, “Our relations with Russia are going positively … and we will keep in touch with Russia in the next stage.”

“We confirmed yesterday in Sochi that our position on Crimea will not change,” the Turkish minister added.

It is noteworthy that Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Turkey’s position on the Crimean peninsula is one of the big differences between Moscow and Ankara , noting that Russia is patiently conveying its view to the Turks on this issue.

He added, “Russian-Turkish relations are beneficial to both parties and are based on the principles of non-interference in internal affairs and respect for each other’s interests.”

“There are differences in our relationship, Crimea is a big one, and here we have a completely opposite view … We will continue to inform our Turkish counterparts of our firm position on the Crimean peninsula,” he said.

The head of one of the committees of the local legislative council in the Crimea, Yuri Gimpel, had revealed the main reason that the Turkish authorities did not recognize the peninsula as a territory belonging to Russia.

Gimpel said: “The Turkish authorities do not officially recognize Crimea’s affiliation with Russia, not because it is in solidarity with Ukraine, which rejects the decision to return the island to Russia, but because it has ambitions in this island.”

The official in the local legislature stressed that Russia cannot give up an inch of its territory, of which the Crimea is an integral part.

Source: Sputnik