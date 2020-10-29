BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – On Thursday, the Turkish military began to withdraw its forces from its observation post in the northwestern countryside of Hama.
According to a field source in the Hama Governorate, the Turkish Armed Forces were observed by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) as they withdrew their troops from the Sher Magher military post.
The field source said the Turkish military made their way towards the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, where they were reported to have moved its forces to the town of Qafin.
Furthermore, the Turkish military was reported to have moved most of its equipment from the Sher Magher observation post, leaving only small arms and construction equipment.
The Turkish military was also seen taking down their concrete barrier that they previously setup when they moved their forces to this observation post in 2018.
This move by the Turkish military comes just months after they were surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army in the northwestern countryside of Hama.
Previously, the Turkish Armed Forces withdrew their troops from the Morek observation post, paving the way for their complete departure from the Hama Governorate.
