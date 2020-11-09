BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces have begun withdrawing from another military post in northwestern Syria that is besieged by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

According to a field source in the Aleppo Governorate, the Turkish Armed Forces have begun withdrawing from the town of Qabtan Al-Jabal, which is located west of the administrative capital.

The source reported that the Turkish Armed Forces brought in several transport trucks to withdraw their troops and military equipment, while also removing their barriers around the observation post.

In recent days, the Turkish forces had evacuated a number of points in the northern Hama countryside, the largest of which was on the 20th of last month, and it was considered the largest “observation point” for the Turkish army in Syria.

This move by the Turkish Armed Forces comes just days after they completed their withdrawal from the observation post in Sher Magher, which is located in the northwestern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

Prior to the withdrawal from Sher Magher, the Turkish Armed Forces ended their presence in the town of Morek, following talks with the Russian military in northwestern Syria.

Despite these withdrawals, the Turkish military still maintains more than 50 observation posts across the northwestern and northern regions of Syria.