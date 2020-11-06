BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 A.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces have officially withdrawn from their second besieged military post in northwestern Syria after bringing in trucks to transport troops and equipment last week.
According to a field source in northern Hama, the Turkish Armed Forces withdrew their troops and equipment from the Sher Magher observation post, which has been surrounded by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) for several months.
The source said the Turkish military removed their barriers around the observation post, leaving the area for the Syrian Arab Army and the Russian forces to enter.
He would add that the Syrian Arab Army will soon send engineering teams to inspect the area and make sure no explosives were left behind by the Turkish Armed Forces.
Once the area is declared explosive-free, the Syrian Arab Army will establish full control over this site and clear the remnants of the observation post.
The Turkish military’s withdrawal from the Sher Magher observation post, marks the second time in the last month that Ankara’s troops have left one of these sites inside Syria.
Prior to leaving the Sher Magher site, the Turkish military withdrew from the Morek observation post, despite Ankara’s claim about not withdrawing from any of them.
