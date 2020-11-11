BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The Turkish Armed Forces will withdraw from all four observation posts that are besieged by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Aleppo Governorate, a military source told Al-Masdar from the administrative capital.
According to the source, the Turkish Armed Forces have already begun withdrawing from the Qabtan Al-Jabal observation, with preparations made to evacuate another one in the Anadan Plain.
He would point out that per an agreement between Moscow and Ankara, the Turkish Armed Forces will also withdraw from two other observation posts, including their strategic base at Tal Al-Eis in southern Aleppo.
The observation post in Tal Al-Eis was one of the first established by the Turkish Armed Forces, as the site is located atop an important hilltop in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
At the same time, the Turkish Armed Forces are currently completing their withdrawal from the Sher Magher observation post, following the arrival of several transport vehicles to this area in the northwestern countryside of Hama Governorate.
With the withdrawal of these forces from the government-held areas, the Syrian military believes it will promote the return of displaced civilians to the rural areas of Aleppo, Idlib and Hama.
