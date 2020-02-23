nkara will act more resolutely in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.
In his speech that was televised by the NTV television channel, Erdogan noted that the operation is Syria was requiring serious efforts and claiming the lives of Turkish servicemen.
“Yesterday, I had talks with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. Before that, I spoke with [French President Emmanuel] Macron and [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel. After that, we decided on our roadmap [on Syria],” he said. “We will take more resolute steps.”
He did not say however which steps it would be, stressing only that Ankara “will not bend before global powers’ scenarios.”
“Turkey’s policy in Syria and Libya is not adventurism it stems from the national interest,” the Turkish leader stressed.
The situation in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone deteriorated dramatically in late January when Syrian government troops staged a counteroffensive to retaliate ceasefire violations by militants. A larger part of the Aleppo and Idlib governorate’s has been liberated.
Moscow has repeatedly voiced support to these counter-terrorist efforts whereas Ankara claimed that government troops had violated the Sochi agreements on peace settlement. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned about a possible military operation in Idlib.
On this background, militants’ attacks on Syrian government army’s positions have intensified and Russia’s aerospace forces’ taskforce joined retaliation efforts on February 20.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.