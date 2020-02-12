BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed that his country will do whatever is necessary, including ground and air means in order to push the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) beyond the Turkish observation posts in Idlib by the end of the month.

He also stated that at least 14 Turkish troops had been killed by Syria, adding that the Turkish-backed rebels in Idlib are now mobilized against Damascus. In addition, Erdogan accused Syria and Russia of attacks against civilians in Idlib, threatening to attack Syrian forces outside of Idlib Province in the event of an offensive.

The Turkish President vowed to shoot down Syrian aircraft in Idlib as his nation’s forces and their allies attempt to regain the territories they lost Idlib.

Addressing the situation in Syria, the Kremlin stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin had held phone talks with his Turkish counterpart, agreeing to implement a memorandum they had reached in Sochi and to stop the escalation in the region. They have also agreed on additional contacts between the countries’ defence bodies.

The Syrian Army started an offensive in January, after reporting multiple ceasefire breaches by various militant factions in Idlib, which is still partially under the control of jihadists, including the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) terrorist organisation.

Source: Sputnik

