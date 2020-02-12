BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed that his country will do whatever is necessary, including ground and air means in order to push the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) beyond the Turkish observation posts in Idlib by the end of the month.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army Strikes Turkish Troops Again as They Score New Advance in Aleppo

He also stated that at least 14 Turkish troops had been killed by Syria, adding that the Turkish-backed rebels in Idlib are now mobilized against Damascus. In addition, Erdogan accused Syria and Russia of attacks against civilians in Idlib, threatening to attack Syrian forces outside of Idlib Province in the event of an offensive.

The Turkish President vowed to shoot down Syrian aircraft in Idlib as his nation’s forces and their allies attempt to regain the territories they lost Idlib.

Addressing the situation in Syria, the Kremlin stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin had held phone talks with his Turkish counterpart, agreeing to implement a memorandum they had reached in Sochi and to stop the escalation in the region. They have also agreed on additional contacts between the countries’ defence bodies.

The Syrian Army started an offensive in January, after reporting multiple ceasefire breaches by various militant factions in Idlib, which is still partially under the control of jihadists, including the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) terrorist organisation.

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syrian Army tanks arrive in Idlib to help drive back jihadists: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
FairsFair Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Then the Turks should not be supplying jihadis from their observation posts that are in occupied parts of Idlib. In fact, the Turks should just pack up their gear and return to their own country. As the current situation has the Turks being more of a hindrance for the Syrian Government attempting to removing the foreign terrorists.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-12 12:10
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Rhodium 10
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

If Turkey shot down SAF jets..it means that Turkish outpost would be destroyed and Turkish heli will not be able to rescue injured soldiers.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-02-12 13:13