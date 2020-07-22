BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that his country’s forces will remain in Syria until its people are free.

“They are now holding elections … the so-called elections,” Erdogan said, during a speech in Ankara, which was quoted by Anadolu News Agency, referring to Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

“Until the Syrian people enjoy freedom, peace and security, we will remain in this country.”

Erdogan criticized those claiming to be advanced in democracy, for their silence about “forcing Syrian citizens to vote in parliamentary elections ,” as he put it.

Erdogan had said in a previous speech on Tuesday that his country will continue to extract its rights without infringing on others.

However, the Turkish President has been heavily criticized by several Arab countries over the last few weeks, especially because of Turkey’s unapproved military operation in Iraq and their ongoing intervention in Libya.

