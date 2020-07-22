BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that his country’s forces will remain in Syria until its people are free.
“They are now holding elections … the so-called elections,” Erdogan said, during a speech in Ankara, which was quoted by Anadolu News Agency, referring to Sunday’s parliamentary elections.
“Until the Syrian people enjoy freedom, peace and security, we will remain in this country.”
Erdogan criticized those claiming to be advanced in democracy, for their silence about “forcing Syrian citizens to vote in parliamentary elections ,” as he put it.
Erdogan had said in a previous speech on Tuesday that his country will continue to extract its rights without infringing on others.
However, the Turkish President has been heavily criticized by several Arab countries over the last few weeks, especially because of Turkey’s unapproved military operation in Iraq and their ongoing intervention in Libya.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.