BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 P.M.) – In a statement on Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu affirmed his country’s support for the decisions that Azerbaijan would accept in the negotiations related to the humanitarian truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the conflict over Karabakh.

In a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ceyhun Permov, the Turkish Foreign Minister stressed that the truce talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia are important and Ankara will support Baku’s decision.

According to the Turkish state-owned Anadolu Agency, Cavusoglu said that “Turkey will only support the decisions that Azerbaijan accepts.”

he Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the ceasefire in Karabakh, noting that this step is not a substitute for the final settlement of the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict in the region.

In its statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, “Azerbaijan has given Armenia a last chance to withdraw from the lands it occupies,” stressing that “Azerbaijan has shown to Armenia and the whole world that it is capable of its own capabilities to liberate its occupied lands.”

The ceasefire came into effect in the disputed Karabakh region, while the Ministry of Defense of the Karabakh Republic, supported by Armenia, announced today that its forces had received ceasefire orders, based on the agreement signed between Baku and Yerevan yesterday, in the consultations hosted by Moscow.