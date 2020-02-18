Turkish army soldiers stand guard as Kurdish people wait in a hope to enter Cizre, a town subject to a curfew as part of a controversial operation against Kurdish rebels, on March 22, 2016 in Mardin, for Newroz celebration. Nowruz, the Farsi-language word for 'New Year', is an ancient Persian festival, celebrated on the first day of spring, March 21, in Central Asian republics, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan and Iran. / AFP PHOTO / ILYAS AKENGIN

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday that his country’s armed forces would not be withdrawing from their current posts in Syria, despite being encircled by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

“The locations of the Turkish military’s observation posts will not change,” the Turkish President said on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the Turkish presidential adviser said that his country’s armed forces will continue to send reinforcements into Idlib so that they can reinforce these posts.

He would add that if the Syrian military strikes the Turkish Armed Forces again, “no one should doubt our response will be as severe as previous weeks.”

The Turkish Ministry of Defense previously stated that they have ‘neutralized’ at least 80 Syrian soldiers in two separate attacks in Idlib.

The Russian military has questioned these numbers, as the Syrian Armed Forces have no reported any casualties as a result of these attacks.

human
Guest
human
Excellent! Hoping MERDolfgan join ITS STUFF, SAA and YPG, STARVE THOSE STUFFS IN! ANNIHILATE GENOCIDAL NAZISLAMIC INVADERS GENOCIDALS!

2020-02-18 19:04
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
Capturing the Turkish militaries would be more valuable…

2020-02-18 20:23
Mike
Guest
Mike
Shut up with the fakery you stupid Israeli

Herrrdogan makes himself ridiculous !!!

2020-02-18 21:11
Flash
Guest
Flash
They already left under Russian escort!!! What is Erdogan talking about

2020-02-18 21:15