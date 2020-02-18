BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday that his country’s armed forces would not be withdrawing from their current posts in Syria, despite being encircled by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

“The locations of the Turkish military’s observation posts will not change,” the Turkish President said on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the Turkish presidential adviser said that his country’s armed forces will continue to send reinforcements into Idlib so that they can reinforce these posts.

He would add that if the Syrian military strikes the Turkish Armed Forces again, “no one should doubt our response will be as severe as previous weeks.”

The Turkish Ministry of Defense previously stated that they have ‘neutralized’ at least 80 Syrian soldiers in two separate attacks in Idlib.

The Russian military has questioned these numbers, as the Syrian Armed Forces have no reported any casualties as a result of these attacks.

