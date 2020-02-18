BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Tuesday that his country’s armed forces would not be withdrawing from their current posts in Syria, despite being encircled by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
“The locations of the Turkish military’s observation posts will not change,” the Turkish President said on Tuesday.
Furthermore, the Turkish presidential adviser said that his country’s armed forces will continue to send reinforcements into Idlib so that they can reinforce these posts.
He would add that if the Syrian military strikes the Turkish Armed Forces again, “no one should doubt our response will be as severe as previous weeks.”
The Turkish Ministry of Defense previously stated that they have ‘neutralized’ at least 80 Syrian soldiers in two separate attacks in Idlib.
The Russian military has questioned these numbers, as the Syrian Armed Forces have no reported any casualties as a result of these attacks.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.