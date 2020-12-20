BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:10 A.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed that his country “always adheres to its sovereign rights and will never submit to anyone,” stressing that his country is ready for dialogue.

“We are determined to prove to everyone that Turkey is a country that does not hesitate to use its sovereign rights at all, and that our hearts and doors are open to anyone who wants dialogue and agreement with us based on fair foundations,” he said in a video call during the opening of the North Marmara Highway.

He stressed, “As I say to everyone who seeks to subjugate Turkey using the language of threats, sanctions, hypocrisy, plots and tricks, we will always disappoint you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He pointed out that his country “has become more attractive to foreign investors with the continued establishment of the necessary infrastructure for the country to be stronger and more prosperous.”

Erdogan continued that “the stronger the political and economic independence of our country, the more easily we overcome the obstacles that encounter us.”

He said that “parties (he did not name) never hesitated to try to cut off the road to Turkey, through various means, such as supporting terrorist organizations, coup attempts, and sanctions, but they failed to always reach their goals.”

“The relations of unity, brotherhood and cooperation among the people are the greatest source of strength for his government in this way,” he added.