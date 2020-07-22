BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:50 P.M.) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey will not allow any reckless action in Libya, recalling the Libyan National Army’s setbacks that forced it to retreat from the capital, Tripoli.

Erdogan’s comments came during a valuation meeting for the performance of the “government of the presidential system” in the past two years, where he said, “We are following some developments during the recent period, so nobody is reckless, because we will not allow that either,” the Anadolu Agency reported.

“We do not submit to anyone’s permission, either with regard to geological survey ships or exploration vessels, and we have taken our steps within the framework of our rights in the eastern Mediterranean, according to the requirements of international maritime law, and after that we will continue in the same manner.”

On Monday, the Egyptian Parliament (Parliament) authorized their armed forces to “maintain national security” and send troops outside the western border.

On June 20, the Egyptian President, in a televised speech to leaders and soldiers in a region adjacent to the border with Libya, alluded to the possibility of carrying out his country’s army “external military missions if required,” saying that “any direct intervention in Libya has international legitimacy.”

Turkey has rejected any possibility of an imminent ceasefire in Libya, saying that any agreement that includes the existing fighting lines will not benefit the Government of National Accord (GNA).

