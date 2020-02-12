Turkey is determined to drive Syrian forces beyond its observation points in Syria’s Idlib province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said before the Parliament Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Erdogan’s Patience is Running Out With Assad Over Idlib – report

“Turkey is determined to drive the forces of the regime [of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad] beyond the Idlib de-escalation zone boundaries, beyond our observation points, before the end of February,” he said, adding that Ankara is “ready to use any necessary force.”

He underscored that Turkey would conduct strikes on Syrian army positions “even beyond the territories outlined in Sochi memorandum in cases of attacks against the Turkish military.”

Since 2012, Idlib has been under the control of terrorists. In 2017, a de-escalation zone was created there, which accommodated militants from other Syrian regions who refused to surrender. There are 12 Turkish observation points in the province.

Source: TASS

Advertisements