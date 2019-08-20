Attacks by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham militants in Idlib will be crushed, Turkey has been notified about that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

“Jointly with our Turkish colleagues, in order to stop regular violations by these terrorists of the cessation of hostilities regime, although it does not extend to them, we have made it clear that if they carry out attacks from this zone, they will be severely suppressed. Throughout this year, these provocations have not stopped”, Lavrov stated.

He added that in all cases, Turkish colleagues were warned that “we would respond, and this practice can’t stop, because the agreement on Idlib does not provide for the extension of the ceasefire regime to terrorists”.

“The developing situation has emerged due to the fact that extremists do not cease their attempts to hit from there [Idlib’s areas controlled by militants and the opposition] targets located in other territories of the Syrian Arab Republic. Our military certainly maintains constant contact. These days, they are discussing the current situation”, Lavrov said at a press conference, held after his talks with Ghanaian counterpart, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

The minister stressed that Russia was closely following the situation in Idlib.

The statement comes after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier in the day that Turkey was in contact with Russia over the Syrian Air Force’s recent attack on a Turkish military convoy in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.

“We must ensure a ceasefire in Idlib. Our convoy has suffered an attack recently. We contacted Russia immediately. Contacts continue. If the need arises, I will talk with [Russian Foreign Minister Sergei] Lavrov. Our convoy’s mission is to assist the operation of the observatory point, operating under the Astana agreements”, Cavusoglu told reporters.

ALSO READ  Turkish military reportedly arrives in Khan Sheikhoun to setup observation post

The minister stressed that it was necessary to focus on a political settlement and transition period in Syria.

“We will discuss this at upcoming meetings with the Russian and Iranian leaders … It is difficult to ensure a political settlement without the participation of the guarantor states”, Cavusoglu added.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said a day earlier that Turkish armoured vehicles had crossed Syria’s border and were moving toward Khan Sheikhoun, a rebel stronghold in Idlib. The Turkish Defence Ministry accused the Syrian Air Force later on 19 August of conducting an airstrike against the Turkish military convoy, adding that three civilians had been killed and 12 more had sustained injuries as a result of this attack.

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Long Live Syria Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Regular
Upvoted
Weldon Cheek
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Surely if it had been an attack on turkeys convoy then the casualties would of been turkish military personel ? Oh and how did the attack on the convoy not actually cause any destruction on the vehicles loaded with tanks that would be almost imossible to miss? This is the lazyest lieing ive ever heard!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-20 15:17
Long Live Syria
Guest
Long Live Syria
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Mr.Cavusoglu Turki should stop running around inside a Syria war zone like a thief. Why come to Khan Sheikhoun in such a big military convoy? What work did you guys have there? SAA is battling Islamic Jihadis in that region and any movement is considered enemy movement. So don’t blame any one except yourselves if you get hit and take casualties. Get back into Turki & man your own borders and leave Syria to Syrian Army & RuAF. Do not interfere. Russians have made it very clear to you. I am sure you will not fock around with the Russians.… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-08-20 15:45