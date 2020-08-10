BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Monday that said, “those who act in the sense of ‘I am the only owner of the Mediterranean’ will be disappointed.”

The ministry continued in its statement that “Greece has shown, through the maritime border demarcation agreement it concluded with Egypt, that it is not sincere about the issue of dialogue with us.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry then said that “Ankara has the ability and capabilities to defeat the alliance of evil formed against it in the Mediterranean.”

The Turkish Foreign Ministry’s statement came as the first response to the statement of its Greek counterpart, in which Athens urged Turkey to stop illegal actions in the eastern Mediterranean, and that these activities are provocative and undermine peace and security in the region.

The Greek Foreign Ministry statement said, as quoted by Reuters: “Greece will not accept blackmail. We will defend our sovereign rights.”

On Monday, the Turkish Navy issued a navigational notification saying that the Turkish vessel “Uruj Chief” will conduct seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean during the next two weeks.

Reuters reported that this step is likely to renew tension with Greece, which is a member of NATO, “noting that the two countries are at odds over the overlapping demands for oil and gas resources in the region.